Kanye West Low-Key Teases “Donda” Tracklist On Twitter

Could Donda: With Child still be a thing? Apparently, it is!

After seemingly forgetting that he announced he would be releasing an album over two weeks ago, Kanye West appears to still be working on perfecting the new body of work, teasing the tracklist for the first time in a long time.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

During the lead-up to Donda‘s supposed release date, which, as you know, never actually happened, Kanye was sharing multiple iterations of the tracklist, hyping people up for what was to come. That all slowed down when his rush to get onto the Presidential ballot took precedence but, now that things are more sorted out on that side, Ye is ready to ease back into Donda.

As he showed off a sketch of an amphitheater by James Turell, Kanye hid a portion of the updated tracklist for his upcoming album in the top corner. A rock (crystal?) is blocking the top half of the album’s songs but it looks like “Wash Us In The Blood”, “Hurricaine”, “24”, “God’s Country”, and other tracks have made the most recent cut.

Do you think we’ll ever see the day that Donda releases? Obviously, Kanye has a lot on his plate with a Presidential run at the forefront of everything, but it would be nice if he kept to his promise of releasing the album.