Kanye West May Be Dropping New Music Soon

The anticipation surrounding Kanye West‘s upcoming musical endeavors may have waned in the face of a gospel-shift and a failed Presidential campaign, but he remains one of hip-hop’s larger-than-life figures and will always garner interest accordingly. And though the response to his recent single “Nah Nah Nah” was lukewarm to say the least, that hasn’t stopped Kanye from mobilizing to spark a rollout for his next project, whether it be Jesus Is King 2 or Donda, both of which have been teased by the eclectic auteur.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

With rumors of new music abound of late, it only makes sense that Kanye’s name has been tossed into the hat. A recent comment from the Governor’s Ball YouTube page of all places has suggested that Yeezy will be delivering a new song tomorrow, though they failed to specify much more than that. It began when the 2013 Governor’s Ball live rendition of Kanye’s “Heartless” went viral on TikTok, prompting the concert’s page to liven up the comments section. “Who’s here from TikTok,” it asks, before the revealing “new Kanye song tomorrow” in a cheeky P.S.

Though some have wondered why the tidbit came from the Governor’s Ball YouTube page and nowhere else, it remained enough to stoke the fires of hype for those still riding with Kanye’s musical vision. At this point, many are simply curious to see how his next move will play out, even if his lyricism isn’t quite as compelling as it once was. Check out the Governor’s Ball’s comment below, and sound off if you’re excited to see another new single from Yeezy, which may be coming sooner than initially expected. By the way — where is the Dr. Dre-assisted Jesus Is King 2?