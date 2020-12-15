Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Future & DJ Esco Are Cooking Up
40
0
Akademiks Claps Back At Ebro & Rosenberg In Heated Rant
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
1271
2
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
1046
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kanye West May Be Dropping New Music Soon

Posted By on December 15, 2020

Following the release of recent single “Nah Nah Nah,” Kanye West is rumored to be dropping off another new song tomorrow.

The anticipation surrounding Kanye West‘s upcoming musical endeavors may have waned in the face of a gospel-shift and a failed Presidential campaign, but he remains one of hip-hop’s larger-than-life figures and will always garner interest accordingly. And though the response to his recent single “Nah Nah Nah” was lukewarm to say the least, that hasn’t stopped Kanye from mobilizing to spark a rollout for his next project, whether it be Jesus Is King 2 or Donda, both of which have been teased by the eclectic auteur.

Kanye West

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

With rumors of new music abound of late, it only makes sense that Kanye’s name has been tossed into the hat. A recent comment from the Governor’s Ball YouTube page of all places has suggested that Yeezy will be delivering a new song tomorrow, though they failed to specify much more than that. It began when the 2013 Governor’s Ball live rendition of Kanye’s “Heartless” went viral on TikTok, prompting the concert’s page to liven up the comments section. “Who’s here from TikTok,” it asks, before the revealing “new Kanye song tomorrow” in a cheeky P.S.

Though some have wondered why the tidbit came from the Governor’s Ball YouTube page and nowhere else, it remained enough to stoke the fires of hype for those still riding with Kanye’s musical vision. At this point, many are simply curious to see how his next move will play out, even if his lyricism isn’t quite as compelling as it once was. Check out the Governor’s Ball’s comment below, and sound off if you’re excited to see another new single from Yeezy, which may be coming sooner than initially expected. By the way — where is the Dr. Dre-assisted Jesus Is King 2? 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Future & DJ Esco Are Cooking Up
40 525 3
0
Akademiks Claps Back At Ebro & Rosenberg In Heated Rant
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Future & DJ Esco Are Cooking Up
40
0
Akademiks Claps Back At Ebro & Rosenberg In Heated Rant
106
0
Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic” Turns 28 (And Everybody’s Celebratin’)
119
0
Kanye West May Be Dropping New Music Soon
185
0
Jay-Z Will Publish New Books From Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill & More
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Nas The Cross
40
0
G4 Boyz Feat. G4 Choppa In Scam We Trust
199
0
whiterosemoxie Feat. Baby Smoove Trix (Remix)
172
0
Tobe Nwigwe Feat. D Smoke Head Shot
146
0
Tadoe & Chief Keef CPR
172
0
Chance The Rapper Who's To Say
251
0
Mozzy Feat. Blxst Keep Hope
212
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

10k Hours
212
0
Mulatto Feat. Lil Baby “Sex Lies” Video
251
0
Fatboy SSE Explains How Snoop Dogg Gifted Him A Pound Of Weed On “How To Roll”
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Future & DJ Esco Are Cooking Up
Akademiks Claps Back At Ebro & Rosenberg In Heated Rant
Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic” Turns 28 (And Everybody’s Celebratin’)