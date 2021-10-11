Rap Basement

Kanye West Mural In Chicago Being Sold As NFT

Posted By on October 11, 2021

Jason Peterson’s stunning mural of Kanye West is available for sale as an NFT.

The NFT craze isn’t slowing down. Since the beginning of the year, NFTs have growing in popularity with more and more hip-hop artists embracing the new wave of blockchain technology. Jay-Z sold the cover of Reasonable Doubt as an NFT while Eminem recently invested into NFT start-up MakersPlace.


Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Chicago artist Jason Peterson is just as widely known for his photography and artwork. This week, he unveiled a brand new mural of Kanye West in his hometown which was painted in the West Loop of Chicago, located at the intersection of North Sangamon Street and West Lake Street.

The NFT is being sold on YeahProbablyNothing.com. The person who cops this NFT will forever be linked to the mural through a QR code and will technically own the mural itself. Visitors who scan the QR code will be able to identify the owner of the piece.

“Contemporary artists are constantly seeking new ways to challenge the status quo of art and its medium,” Peterson said of the NFT. “NFTs brought in an innovative, new medium to the art world, allowing artists to fully control the distribution of their art as well as experiment with new ideas. I wanted to create a digital and physical experience that paid homage to the City of Chicago by creating a mural of Kanye West alongside other Chicago artists.”

Check out the mural below. 


Via Jason Peterson
Via HNHH

