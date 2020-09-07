Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kanye West Praises Big Sean & “Detroit 2”

Posted By on September 7, 2020

Following the release of Big Sean’s “Detroit 2,” executive producer Kanye West offered up some kind words of support.

Big Sean might have only recently released his fifth studio solo album Detroit 2, but some of his loyal fans have already deemed it to be his best work. Throughout the extensive project, Sean showcases a notable maturation, a quality most clearly revealed within the album’s major themes- namely love (of the self and others), responsibility, and growth.

Big Sean Kanye West

 Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On the latter point, Sean has already looked to the future, revealing his intention to launch his own record label following his stint on G.O.O.D. Music. Though details are scarce as of yet, it goes to show that Sean seeks to further establish himself as an entrepreneur, even if it means stepping away from the Kanye West-led record label. But that’s not to say he’ll be turning his back on G.O.O.D, as the relationship between Sean and West appears sturdier than ever. 

“Congratulations to my brother Big Sean on his new album Good music for life,” writes Yeezy, who played a key role as the project’s executive producer. Sean was quick to return the kindness, penning “Love you big bro no matter what! Thank you! 4 Life!” in response. Though the eventual departure for new pastures might have risked a divide within the camp, it seems as if Ye is supportive of his collaborator’s intentions — even if it means a future without Big Sean on G.O.O.D Music. Check out the exchange below, and go run those Detroit 2 numbers up right here.  

Via HNHH

