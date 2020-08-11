Rap Basement

Kanye West Praises Kris Jenner’s Music Taste Following “Kris Jong Un” Comments

Posted By on August 11, 2020

Kanye West moves far away from the “Kris Jong Un” nickname he gave his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, praising her ability to create dope playlists on Twitter.

Kris Jenner: celebrity momager, reality television mogul, author, businesswoman, and, apparently one hell of a playlist curator.

Following his very public spat with his wife Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner, Kanye West looks to be in a better place than he was a few weeks ago. As you’ll recall, the legendary artist referred to his wife and mother-in-law as “White supremacists,” going so far as to give Kris a brand new nickname: “Kris Jong Un.” 

The West Family is returning from their top-secret vacation and reports are saying that they’re in a good place. That much is proven by his latest tweet, which fails to mention the matriarch of the Kardashians by her malicious moniker.

“My mother in law Kris Jenner … makes the best music playlist,” wrote Kanye on Twitter with a smile emoji. Those ellipses were likely carefully placed to keep the reader on their toes, especially considering all the trash Ye has talked as of late. Still, it’s nice to hear that Kris can put together one hell of a playlist. What do you think they were listening to?

Several reports claim that Kanye and his family arrived in Miami on Sunday morning following a stay in the Dominican Republic. Kanye is said to be “in a great place” as he enjoys his time with family.


Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

[via]

Via HNHH

