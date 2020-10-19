Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kanye West Previews DaBaby’s Verse On “Nah Nah Nah”

October 19, 2020

Is DaBaby what Kanye West was missing on “Nah Nah Nah”?

The biggest talking points surrounding Kanye West this weekend also involved DaBaby.

After claiming several months ago that he would vote for Kanye, DaBaby seemingly got acquainted with the Presidential candidate, promising to get some work done on his new album. As he often does, Kanye released his text message conversation with the North Carolina native, where they discuss a song they were starting up. According to Baby, his verse would be in Ye’s hands the same night.

It turns out that he wasn’t overestimating his ability to turn around something great because, overnight, Kanye dropped a preview of their track, which is seemingly a remix or a new version of “Nah Nah Nah”. 

Last week, Kanye surprised his fans by releasing the song out of nowhere but, unfortunately, it wasn’t a big hit. People have been critical of the cut, taking to social media to trash it left and right. The previewed version of the remix starts off with DaBaby and, after listening, people are much more satisfied.

“DABABY TURNED THIS VERSE AROUND SO QUICK ITS INSPIRATIONAL TO SEE HOW FAST WE CAN MOVE AS A PEOPLE,” wrote Kanye on Twitter. “I HAD TO GIVE YALL AT LEAST A SNIPPET.”

The cover artwork uses a different Wes Lang design. Baby’s verse starts off with the rapper sounding confident, saying, “Let me get ’em, Ye/They gone hate on a young n***a anyway/They only call me when they havin’ bills to pay/Ain’t nobody asked me how I feel today/I think about it and get in my feelings, Ye.”

Do you think DaBaby is about to skate on this beat?

Via HNHH

