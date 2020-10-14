Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kanye West Really Wants On The Joe Rogan Podcast

Posted By on October 14, 2020

Kanye West doubles down on his desire to sit alongside Joe Rogan for an upcoming episode of the “Joe Rogan Experience.”

There’s no denying that the Joe Rogan Experience is one of the biggest podcasts in history, and the man behind it has been oft-praised for his natural conversational skills and open mind for wide-ranging subject matter. Between those qualities and the extended runtime of an average JRE episode, it’s no wonder that Kanye West has been eager to have a sit down with Joe Rogan — especially in the midst of an attempted Presidential campaign, which also happens to double as an album rollout.

Kanye West Joe Rogan

Brad Barket/Getty Images

Two days ago, Kanye essentially shot his shot at Joe in a platonic sense, voicing his desire to appear on an imminent episode of the JRE. “Would love to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast LIVE this week I have my team trying to get your number Joe I’m in Calabassas Let’s do this my friend,” he tweeted, sparking a decent amount of traction in his mentions. Of course, this isn’t the first time that Kanye West attempted to connect with Rogan, having previously canceled a scheduled appearance early last year

And though his recent reach-out failed to elicit a response from Joe, Kanye was not deterred — not that he ever really is. Upon having his message reported by WorldStarHipHop, Kanye took the opportunity to retweet it, clearly hoping to continue the momentum surrounding a potential appearance. Check out Yeezy‘s message below, and sound off — do you hope to see him sitting down on the Joe Rogan Experience, given everything he has to say on an expansive list of topics? 

Via HNHH

