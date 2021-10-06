Kanye West Reportedly Assisting Kim Kardashian With “SNL” Opening Monologue

The 47th season of NBC’s Saturday Night Live is officially underway. The season premiere aired last weekend and starred Owen Wilson as the show’s host and Kacey Musgraves as the musical guest, but despite Musgraves appearing naked in a Forrest Gump-inspired performance, the episode yielded some historically low ratings.

However, SNL may be in luck because the next episode will feature internet and reality television sensation Kim Kardashian as its host and Halsey as the musical guest, and according to Page Six, one of Hip-Hop’s most entertaining figures may have a hand in this weekend’s episode as well.

Per Page Six‘s sources, Kim has reportedly not been confident about her forthcoming hosting gig since Will & Grace actress Debra Messing publicly questioned why SNL would give Kardashian the chance to host an episode when there are plenty of actors and musicians who could have used the opportunity to promote their current projects. Apparently, in an effort to keep her nerves in check, Kim has reportedly started getting behind-the-scenes assistance from Kanye West.

“Kim is nervous about hosting ‘SNL,’ its a big challenge but she is determined to be a success,” an unnamed source attests. “Kanye is quietly advising her on her performance, her opening monologue, even her costumes for the show.”

If the rumors are true, it will be interesting to see how the Donda artist influences Kim's SNL hosting debut.



Lars Niki/Getty Images

Be on the lookout for Kim Kardashian and Halsey’s SNL episode, which is set to air at this Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EST.