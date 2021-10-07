Kanye West Reportedly Eyeing The Dating App Industry

Kanye West has been looking to expand his brand as of late as he continues to dip his toes in various unique industries. For instance, Kanye is now opening up his very own Donda Academy which will house a basketball team that is sure to do some damage this season. He has also applied for dome DONDA trademarks that will be applied to a plethora of different products and services.

No one knows for sure what Kanye is planning, but there is no doubt that he isn’t stopping with just the DONDA trademark. According to reporter Josh Gerben, Kanye’s company Mascotte Holdings has filed 10 new trademark applications for the word “Ye.”

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

As Gerben notes, these trademarks are for a whole host of different products, including computers, audio equipment, sports gear, masks, some furniture, and even a dating app. Needless to say, Kanye has a massive vision for the future, and we could very well see a Yeezy version of Tinder in the not-so-distant future.

It remains to be seen if any of these projects will actually come to fruition, although you can’t help but commend Kanye for wanting to do partake in all of these endeavors, even after accomplishing so much in his career.

With Kanye branching out, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you the latest on whatever Ye has in store for us next.