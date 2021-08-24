Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
185
0
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
2462
0
Pop Smoke Faith
1112
4
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kanye West Reportedly Files Paperwork To Legally Change Name To Ye

Posted By on August 24, 2021

Kanye West is legally requesting to change his name Ye.

Kanye West has an unreleased album scheduled for its third listening party this week but ahead of its Soldier Field debut, the rapper might be readying the announcement of a name change. According to TMZ, Kanye West has filed legal papers to officially change his name from Kanye Omari West to simply Ye.


Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

The name change process must go through review before a judge signs off but it seems promising. California reportedly has pretty ‘lax laws when it comes to name changes. Unless it’s for the purpose of fraud or other crimes, a judge typically gives it the green light.

Oddly enough, the name change includes dropping his last name entirely. His ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, still has “West” in her surname, even after they filed for divorce earlier this year. 

Kanye has previously announced his desire to change his name in the past. In 2018, hours before his controversial SNL performance, Kanye hit Twitter where he revealed the name change. “the being formally known as Kanye West,” he tweeted. “I am YE.” 

Maybe if the name change happens in time, DONDA might be credited under Ye. The rapper is expected to finally drop his new album this Friday following its Chicago debut. According to local news sources, the rapper set up a replica of his childhood home in the field for the performance. 

[Via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
185 525 14
0
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
185
0
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
159
0
Ice Cube Helps Donate Thousands Of PPE Masks To Oklahoma College
159
0
Lil Wayne Announces “Carter IV” Q&A Session
199
0
Lil Baby Wishes James Harden A Happy 32nd Birthday
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kirko Bangz PTSD
132
0
Young Thug Feat. Travis Scott, Gucci Mane & Gunna Floyd Mayweather
371
0
Rylo Rodriguez Feat. Nardo Wick Murder
119
0
Stunna Gambino Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Demons
185
0
Ray Vaughn Not Allowed
146
0
Kodak Black Aug. 25th
265
0
Camino OATH
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

YNW Melly “Loving My Life” Video
79
0
Soulja Boy Feat. T.I. “Copy & Paste” Video
93
0
OutKast “Two Dope Boyz (In A Cadillac)” Video
93
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
Ice Cube Helps Donate Thousands Of PPE Masks To Oklahoma College