Kanye West Returns To Instagram

October 12, 2020

Following a lengthy deactivation period, it would appear that Kanye West has officially returned to Instagram.

It’s no secret Kanye West‘s Twitter rants have long been legendary — his presence on Instagram less so. In fact, Yeezy has sat out of that particular game, having previously deactivated his account for extended periods of time. As of now, the last IG activity we’ve seen from the Jesus Is King rapper arrived back in 2018, following the onslaught of “Surgical Summer.” He went on to deactivate his page shortly thereafter — it should be noted that Yeezy was frequently embroiled in conflict around that time, which may have factored into his decision.

Kanye West

 Brad Barket/Getty Images 

And though this past year has brought its fair share of tumult for the divisive artist, Kanye West has seemingly found serenity in both his family and his spirituality. As such, it would appear that he has once again returned to Instagram, though he has yet to share any new posts. The reactivation was quickly caught by fans, however, and some have even speculated that the activity signals the imminent arrival of some new music.

After all, two truths are in play — one, that artists often use Instagram purging and reactivation as a promotional tool. And two, that Kanye West has an abundance of unreleased music in the works, including an anticipated remix of “Use This Gospel” with Eminem and Dr. Dre. Either way, keep an eye out for any IG activity from Yeezy — do you think he intends on kicking off a rollout to close out the year?

Via HNHH

