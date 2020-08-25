Rap Basement

Rod Wave Reveals What Job He Wanted As A Kid In His XXL Freshman Freestyle
106
0
Aaliyah's Music Heading To Streaming Services In The "Near Future," Estate Says
93
0
600 Breezy Iceman Edition 2
728
1
Wiz Khalifa Top Down (Single)
622
0
Kanye West Revealed As Big Sean’s “Detroit 2” Executive Producer

Posted By on August 25, 2020

Alongside Hit-Boy and Big Sean himself, Kanye West was named as an executive producer on the highly-anticipated “Detroit 2” album.

Big Sean made a major announcement this week, telling the world that his highly-anticipated Detroit 2 album was done as far as the recording process goes. With it currently in the mixing and mastering stage, the veteran rapper revealed that the album would be out on September 4. He posted the cover artwork, which is awesome, and released his collaborative single “Deep Reverence” with Nipsey Hussle.

Prior to the release of his new song, Big Sean’s go-to producer Hit-Boy made a dope revelation of his own on Twitter, announcing that he and Sean are both executive producers on the album, as well as another name that you all know.

“I watched bro @bigsean lock in for hours til every bar hit how he wanted it to. His vision was clear from the jump this is some of his most elevated work on every level,” wrote Hit-Boy on Twitter. “Proud is an understatement!! DETROIT 2 9/4 executive produced by me Big Sean and Kanye west.”

Kanye West has had a huge part in putting on Big Sean, so it’s nice to see that the two have linked back up to celebrate a full circle moment for Sean. If this means we’ll be getting some Kanye production on Detroit 2, it’s pretty clear that a ton of people won’t be overlooking this upcoming release.

Are you excited about the release of Detroit 2?

Via HNHH

