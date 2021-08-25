Kanye West & Roddy Ricch Tease New Music

Fans are currently experiencing Kanye West’s Donda rollout in real time, wondering if and when the anticipated album will ever surface. For all we know, the experimentally-minded auteur intends on releasing his album exclusively during stadium tours, a statement that would certainly speak to his high-art sensibilities. We can only hope that is not the case, as by all accounts, the album is shaping up to be a return to form.

Though it’s probably futile to speculate on a final tracklist, one thing that appears to be confirmed is the presence of Roddy Ricch. The Compton rapper recently took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and Yeezy posted up, suggesting that a collaboration is on the way. The post is all the more intriguing given that it stands alone on Roddy Ricch’s Instagram page.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

It’s no secret that Roddy was on at least one variation of the project. During the listening event in Atlanta, Kanye previewed a track that found Roddy Ricch reflecting on his prior frustrations with Yeezy. “They said I was mad at the Grammys, but I’m looking at my Grammy right now,” he raps. “Pulled up on Ye and said they don’t understand me, I just want my dog to pipe down.”

Clearly, the pull-up proved effective, and it should be interesting to see how the final song comes out. And who knows — perhaps Kanye West has an interest in contributing to Roddy’s next project, which appears to be titled Love Is Barely Real Anymore. Learn all about that particular album right here.

Are you excited to hear a studio version of Roddy Ricch and Kanye West’s collaboration?