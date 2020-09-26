Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Headie One & Charlie Sloth Take “Fire In The Booth” To The PJ
132
0
Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & YG Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
212
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Young Dolph Rich Slave
807
2
The Lox Living Off Xperience
609
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kanye West Samples Lauryn Hill Classic In New Snippet “Believe What I Say”

Posted By on September 26, 2020

Ye teased the new song on Twitter this morning.

Kanye West took a minute from the business side of the music industry today to return to the actual music.

The rapper, who recently touched down in Haiti, where he met with Naomi Osaka and President Jovenel Moïse. Rumours circulated that the rapper was in Haiti to discuss plans to help build a city. Kanye seemed to hint at the rumoured plans on Twitter this morning and touched on his interest in Haiti, writing “WE ARE AREE [sic] BUILDING THE FUTURE.”

Never one to go light on Twitter, Kanye also tweeted a video from a speedboat ride (on which Haitian President Moïse was also aboard), showing off the scenic ocean views and morning sky, with a new song playing in the background. 

According to the post, the new song is tentatively titled “Believe What I Say” (which could also be referring to his vow to “build the future”) and features a prominent sample of the 1998 Lauryn Hill classic Doo-Wop (That Thing). 

Kanye replaces the original track’s dusty boom bap drums in favour of a more simple four on the floor kick drum and minimal percussion, which changes the vibe a lot more than you might think. It’s almost reminiscent of 2018’s trolling “Lift Yourself” sonically but fans will be pleased to know that Kanye is rapping real words this time.

What do you think of the new snippet? Are you still looking forward to DONDA?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Headie One & Charlie Sloth Take “Fire In The Booth” To The PJ
132 525 10
0
Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & YG Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
212 525 16
0

Recent Stories

Headie One & Charlie Sloth Take “Fire In The Booth” To The PJ
132
0
Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & YG Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
212
0
Travis Scott Received Michael Jordan’s Blessing To Film “Franchise” Video
265
0
Kanye West Samples Lauryn Hill Classic In New Snippet “Believe What I Say”
278
1
Everything Tory Lanez Alleges In “Daystar” Lyrics
278
0
More News

Trending Songs

A$AP Ferg Feat. Mulatto In It
40
0
Mustafa Air Forces
53
0
Lil Wayne Feat. 2 Chainz Siri
66
0
Action Bronson Cliff Hanger
185
0
Suspect Feat. Giggs Bruce Wayne
159
0
Smoke Boys Feat. Dizzee Rascal Justin Bieber
93
0
Joji Tick Tock
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Russ Feat. Kehlani “Take You Back” Video
106
0
Rod Wave Feat. Lil Baby “Rags2Riches 2” Video
119
0
Bryson Tiller “Right My Wrongs” Video
132
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Headie One & Charlie Sloth Take “Fire In The Booth” To The PJ
Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & YG Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
Travis Scott Received Michael Jordan’s Blessing To Film “Franchise” Video