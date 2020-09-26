Kanye West Samples Lauryn Hill Classic In New Snippet “Believe What I Say”

Kanye West took a minute from the business side of the music industry today to return to the actual music.

The rapper, who recently touched down in Haiti, where he met with Naomi Osaka and President Jovenel Moïse. Rumours circulated that the rapper was in Haiti to discuss plans to help build a city. Kanye seemed to hint at the rumoured plans on Twitter this morning and touched on his interest in Haiti, writing “WE ARE AREE [sic] BUILDING THE FUTURE.”

Never one to go light on Twitter, Kanye also tweeted a video from a speedboat ride (on which Haitian President Moïse was also aboard), showing off the scenic ocean views and morning sky, with a new song playing in the background.

According to the post, the new song is tentatively titled “Believe What I Say” (which could also be referring to his vow to “build the future”) and features a prominent sample of the 1998 Lauryn Hill classic Doo-Wop (That Thing).

Kanye replaces the original track’s dusty boom bap drums in favour of a more simple four on the floor kick drum and minimal percussion, which changes the vibe a lot more than you might think. It’s almost reminiscent of 2018’s trolling “Lift Yourself” sonically but fans will be pleased to know that Kanye is rapping real words this time.

What do you think of the new snippet? Are you still looking forward to DONDA?