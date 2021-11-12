Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

The Astroworld Tragedy & An Examination Of Mosh Pit Culture In Hip-Hop
119
0
Coi Leray Defends Rico Nasty From Playboi Carti Fan Disrespect
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
4420
3
Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1575
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kanye West Says Michael Jordan Still Bothered About “Jumpman” Diss

Posted By on November 12, 2021

MJ didn’t forget about Yeezy’s bar.

Kanye West has made a habit in his career of igniting beef with people, and reaching out to rectify it years later. Whether it be Taylor Swift, Drake or a good chunk of other mega celebrities, Ye’s tone with them tends to change over the years.

As the Drink Champs dropped the “Part 2” to their headline-making Kanye West interview at midnight ET (Nov. 12), Ye gave several more soundbites for his fans to lose their minds about. Included in that was his relationship with Michael Jordan, who Kanye says is rocky because of his nearly six year old song “Facts.”

In the notorious song, Ye is feeling himself as he spits the bar “Yeezy, Yeezy, Yeezy just jumped over Jumpman,” as if to say his Adidas Yeezy brand is more successful than MJ’s Jordan brand.

In the Drink Champs interview, at around the 32-minute mark, Ye gave insight on Mike’s disapproval of the diss: “[Michael] Jordan still won’t meet with me. I’m trying to meet with Michael Jordan. I’m like, ‘It’s a song, man.’ Michael Jordan said this thing like, ‘Why y’all acting like Virgil [Abloh] made me hot? These shoes is hot.”

Ye says that Jordan is irked that people only flock to Jordans nowadays because their Virgil Abloh style sneakers, as if MJ didn’t revolutionize the shoe industry in the 1980s and 90s. 

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Ye is a big fan of collaboration, as he emphasizes that he likes to work outside the framework of his Adidas partnership. He explains that while he is signed to Gap and Adidas, he is free to meet with other people and rep other brands, saying he likes to wear Nike socks.

Watch what Kanye had to say about MJ below, as he also spoke about Drake‘s relationship with Nike. (32 minute mark)

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

The Astroworld Tragedy & An Examination Of Mosh Pit Culture In Hip-Hop
119 525 9
0
Danny Brown Announces The Title Of His Upcoming Album
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

The Astroworld Tragedy & An Examination Of Mosh Pit Culture In Hip-Hop
119
0
Coi Leray Defends Rico Nasty From Playboi Carti Fan Disrespect
132
0
Danny Brown Announces The Title Of His Upcoming Album
106
0
Kanye West Says Michael Jordan Still Bothered About “Jumpman” Diss
159
0
NBA Youngboy Gifts Deceased Fan’s His Family Platinum Plaque
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Dusty Locane CANES WORLD
119
0
Baby Tate Dungarees
93
0
Russ Losin Control, Pt. 2
159
0
DaBaby Feat. 21 Savage STICKED UP
146
0
Bando. & Isaiah Rashad Payday
159
0
Silk Sonic Feat. Thundercat & Bootsy Collins After Last Night
199
0
Summer Walker I Want To Come Home For Christmas (Amazon Original)
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Big Sean & Hit-Boy “The One ” Video
251
0
Snoop Dogg Feat. Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher, Busta Rhymes “Murder Music ” Video
225
0
Fat Nick Explains Why He Loves Little Caesars Despite Knowing It’s Not Good
238
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

The Astroworld Tragedy & An Examination Of Mosh Pit Culture In Hip-Hop
Coi Leray Defends Rico Nasty From Playboi Carti Fan Disrespect
Danny Brown Announces The Title Of His Upcoming Album