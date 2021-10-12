Kanye West Selling Wyoming Ranch For $11 Million

Kanye West is arguably the biggest name in American popular culture and every single thing he does is sure to move the needle.

Dating back to the mid-2000s, we have seen iconic Grammy speeches, on-stage interruptions, political campaigning and some of the most incredible album listening parties music has ever seen. And since Donda was released in late-August, West has been under the microscope even more than usual and has given headline after headline after headline.

From controversial connections with Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, to releasing the “perfect hoodie” with YZY GAP, to not knowing how much any of his clothes cost in a recent viral video, West has remained in the public eye and his most recent movie is sure to keep it that way.

Back in 2017 and 2018, West started moving his operations to rural Wyoming, where he and the biggest names in fashion and rap would seemingly hide away to cook up music and clothing ideas. Listening parties for West’s 2018 albums, Ye and Kids See Ghosts were held on the Chicago rapper’s Wyoming ranch and following the 2019 release of Jesus Is King, the famed video for “Follow God” was filmed on the estate. Always rocking deep-pile fleece and other winter gear, it seemed as if West used the Wyoming ranch to escape the scrutiny and media attention that has followed him for two decades but now, after an up-and-down 2021, the hip-hop icon is selling the property.

According to a listing on realtor.com, West has listed the 3,888 acre property in Cody, Wyoming for $11 million, $3 million less than he originally paid for it. It is unclear whether this is a move to get out of Wyoming entirely, as West does own a warehouse in Cody and another, 6,713 acre property in Greybull, Wyoming, but based on the stories and albums that have come out of Ye’s first Wyoming property, this is a surprising move regardless.

Coming on the heels of a $57 million Malibu beach house and a Belgian bachelor pad, this is Kanye’s third major real estate move in the last month and is clearly an indication of a new life path for the 44-year-old. Despite multiple appearances together and lighthearted quips at the rapper’s personality during Kim Kardashian West’s SNL monologue, West is still facing a divorce and continues to be one of the most polarizing people in pop culture.

Whether selling the Cody, Wyoming ranch is a chess move or just Kanye moving operations to another part of the state is yet to be seen, but it will be interesting to see how all of Ye’s real estate moves come together and if they are all part of an interconnected Kanye West master plan.

What do you think of Ye flipping his original Wyoming ranch? Let us know in the comments.