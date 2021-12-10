Kanye West Serenades Kim Kardashian With “Runaway” At Larry Hoover Benefit Show

Last night’s Free Larry Hoover concert in Los Angeles was one for the books. Thousands of fans poured into the Coliseum on Thursday evening to watch former foes Kanye West and Drake take to the stage to perform a collection of their greatest hits, and even cover some of each other’s titles along the way.

While there’s a lot to be discussed about what went down last night, one moment that stood out in particular comes from Ye’s performance of his My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy hit, “Runaway.” The 44-year-old can be heard making an adjustment to the lyrics, calling out to his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West, in clips that have been circulating around online.

Handout/Getty Images

“I need you to run right back to me, baby, more specifically, Kimberley,” he sings. As reported by PEOPLE, KKW was in the audience last night, along with Kendall and Kris Jenner, and her two eldest children, North and Saint West.

This isn’t the first time that West has publicly campaigned for reconciliation with the reality star, and it likely won’t be the last. Last month, in honour of the holiday, Ye shared a “Thanksgiving Prayer” with his Instagram followers which heard him address his “misactions” and shortcomings in their marriage – particularly his failed Presidential run, his excessive spending of money, and his manic episodes, among other things.

“All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused,” the “Flashing Lights” rapper said at the time. “I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: misactions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me.”

Despite Kardashian’s apparent relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, she’s still been supporting her co-parent in his musical endeavours, and also recently attended the final fashion show of the couple’s good friend and Ye’s frequent collaborator, Virgil Abloh alongside him.

See more footage from last night’s Larry Hoover benefit show below.