Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Noah Cyrus Drops Beautiful “Dunno” Cover In Honor Of Mac Miller
119
0
Kanye West Shares Cover Art For “Donda”
185
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Boosie Badazz In House
887
0
Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
860
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kanye West Shares Cover Art For “Donda”

Posted By on July 25, 2020

Kanye West shared the cover art for “Donda” on Twitter, Saturday.

Kanye West has revealed the cover art for his upcoming album, Donda, which was originally planned to release Friday.

Kanye West, Donda, Cover ArtRoy Rochlin / Getty Images

The new album art was revealed on Twitter, after West went on a lengthy rant, which included an apology to his wife Kim Kardashian. Kardashian released a statement, earlier this week, regarding his recent actions.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,’ she wrote. “I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because off the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” West said on Twitter, Saturday. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Noah Cyrus Drops Beautiful “Dunno” Cover In Honor Of Mac Miller
119 525 9
0
J. Cole, Gunna & Logic Dominate This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
185 525 14
0

Recent Stories

Noah Cyrus Drops Beautiful “Dunno” Cover In Honor Of Mac Miller
119
0
Kanye West Shares Cover Art For “Donda”
185
0
J. Cole, Gunna & Logic Dominate This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
185
0
Doja Cat Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Claiming She’s “Not Scared” Of Virus
185
0
Peter Green, Co-Founder Of Fleetwood Mac, Passes Away: Report
225
0
More News

Trending Songs

Shoreline Mafia Feat. Wiz Khalifa How We Do it
172
0
YoungBoy Never Broke Again All In
146
0
Don Q Blood, Sweat & Tears
172
0
Chief Keef & Zaytoven Pants Sag
159
0
Princess Nokia Cynthia
132
0
G4 Boyz Feat. G4 Choppa Prada
185
0
J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy UN DIA (ONE DAY)
199
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Gunna Feat. Young Thug “Dollaz On My Head” Video
251
0
Excitement
238
0
The Weeknd “Snowchild” Video
291
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Noah Cyrus Drops Beautiful “Dunno” Cover In Honor Of Mac Miller
Kanye West Shares Cover Art For “Donda”
J. Cole, Gunna & Logic Dominate This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist