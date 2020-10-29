Rap Basement

Kanye West Shares DaBaby & 2 Chainz “Nah Nah Nah” Snippet

Posted By on October 29, 2020

DaBaby and 2 Chainz are about to bring new energy to Kanye West’s “Nah Nah Nah.”

When Kanye West released “Nah Nah Nah” to the world a couple of weeks ago, well, let’s just say it didn’t get the reception he was probably hoping for. The song featured some strange production all while Kanye’s lyrics were about being a Presidential Candidate, which has been a sore spot for some. Regardless, Kanye is always confident about his own music, and over the past couple of weeks, he has been seeking to create a remix to “Nah Nah Nah.”

It’s been well-documented that DaBaby would get to be a part of the remix, as West took to Twitter just a few days ago saying “DABABY TURNED THIS VERSE AROUND SO QUICK ITS INSPIRATIONAL TO SEE HOW FAST WE CAN MOVE AS A PEOPLE. I HAD TO GIVE YALL AT LEAST A SNIPPET.” Now, Kanye is back, this time with a 2-minute snipped that includes the likes of both DaBaby and 2 Chainz.

“Let me get ’em, Ye/They gone hate on a young n***a anyway/They only call me when they havin’ bills to pay/Ain’t nobody asked me how I feel today/I think about it and get in my feelings, Ye,” raps DaBaby in his usual cadence. DaBaby’s voice sits nicely atop the instrumental although it’s interesting to see both artists have their swear words censored out. Clearly, Kanye is taking his faith to new heights in terms of his musical output.

The official track has yet to be released, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you the full song, shortly.

DaBaby

Brad Barket/Getty Images for 105.1
Via HNHH

