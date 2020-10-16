Rap Basement

Kanye West Surprises Fans With “Nah Nah Nah” Premiere

Posted By on October 16, 2020

Kanye West announces the release of his new single “Nah Nah Nah”.

Is new music on the horizon from Kanye West? Finally, the answer is yes.

This weekend, the Chicago legend previewed a good chunk of his new song theme music, titled “Nah Nah Nah”. His post was made to celebrate his lead in a fake poll in Kentucky, showing him winning over Joe Biden and Donald Trump. 

While the poll has been proven to be false, Kanye is still intent on releasing some new music to entice his fans to cast a hinky vote his way because, let’s face it, there’s no point in voting for Ye.

Making a major announcement on Twitter, Kanye told his fans to listen up because, today, he will be premiering his new song “Nah Nah Nah” via DJ Pharris. 

“Chicago! @djpharris will be World Premiering my new single ‘Nah Nah Nah’ @ 5pm on @power92chicago,” wrote the recording artist. The artwork for the single was designed by Wes Lang, who was worked at length with Kanye.

We’ve already heard the majority of the song but it will definitely be interesting to see how he plans to release the full version. Kanye always has something up his sleeve and, right now, with new music on the way, there are a lot of people taking notice.

Tune in to DJ Pharris!

Via HNHH

