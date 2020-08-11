Rap Basement

Kanye West Tweets He Misses Jay-Z, Fans Beg For “Watch The Throne 2”

Posted By on August 10, 2020

It was a walk down memory lane for Ye.

Two days ago marked the nine-year anniversary since hip hop fans were blessed with Watch The Throne. There have been influential collaborative projects released over the years, but the artistry of Watch The Throne—a collaborative album from Jay-Z and Kanye West—is still hailed as one of the greatest joint projects in hip hop of all time. 

Kanye West, Jay-Z, Watch The Throne 2, Twitter
Michael Buckner / Staff / Getty Images

For years, people have been calling for the two artists to come together once again for the release of Watch The Throne 2. In 2018, Kanye tweeted that the sequel was on its way, but in true Yeezy fashion, it never arrived. That announcement came two years after Kanye West told Saint Pablo Tour fans that the album wouldn’t ever be released. “There will never be a Watch The Throne 2,” Ye said. “You know why, because that’s the reason why I wasn’t on the song [“Pop Style”]. I wasn’t on this song, because of Hov.”

The gossip regarding what has led to the alleged strained relationship between Kanye and Jay-Z continues to build, but the pair seemed as if they were back to being bosom buddies at the Roc Nation brunch. On Monday (August 10), Kanye was back on Twitter stirring up conversation, but this time it was centered around his feelings about Jay-Z.

“Miss my bro … real talk,” the rapper wrote in a caption accompanied by a screenshot of himself and Jay sharing the stage during a Watch The Throne live performance. Ye didn’t offer up any other information, but this time of reflection has him hoping for a reunion. Do you think Jay would be down to come together with Kanye once again?

[via]
Via HNHH

