Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kanye West Tweets Tracklist For New Album, “Donda,” Then Deletes It
66
0
Damian Lillard Says He Is Recording New Music In The NBA Bubble
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Boosie Badazz In House
781
0
Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
741
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kanye West Tweets Tracklist For New Album, “Donda,” Then Deletes It

Posted By on July 18, 2020

Kanye West announced a new album in a now-deleted tweet.

On Twitter, Kanye West announced a new albumDonda, and revealed its tracklist and release date; however, he immediately deleted the tweet afterward. West wrote that the album is set to release on July 24. 

Kanye West, DondaBrad Barket / Getty Images

The tweet, which read “New album Donda coming July 24 #2020Vision,” was posted Saturday night and noticed by Complex. Attached was a tracklist that includes  “24,” “Off the Grid,” “In God’s Country,” “Hurricane,” “New Body,” as well as the recently released “DONDA.”

The titular track is an homage to West’s late mother, Donda West, who died on November 10, 2007, dealing with complications following surgery. Check out the single here.

If Donda is for real, the album’s rollout is coinciding perfectly with West’s campaign for the presidency. Friday night, West tweeted out a link to a petition to get his name on the ballot in South Carolina. “If you’re a voter in South Carolina, please sign this petition to place me on the ballot Sponsored by Ye 2020,” he tweeted.

Check out the tracklist for Donda below:

1. “Donda”
2. “24”
3. “I Feel Terrific”
4. “Future Bounce”
5. “Keep My Spirit Alive”
6. “Lord I Need You”
7. “Off the Grid”
8. “Skmrrr”
9. “In God’s Country”
10. “God’s Country”
11. “Welcome to My Life”
12. “Up From the Ashes”
13. “Tell the Vision”
14. “Wash Us in the Blood”
15. “Everything”
16. “New Body”
17. “Hold the Line”
18. “Praise God”
19. “Life of the Party”
20. “Hurricane”

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Damian Lillard Says He Is Recording New Music In The NBA Bubble
79 525 6
0
Royce Da 5’9″ Speaks On Gun Safety After Tory Lanez & Meg Thee Stallion Incident
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Kanye West Tweets Tracklist For New Album, “Donda,” Then Deletes It
66
0
Damian Lillard Says He Is Recording New Music In The NBA Bubble
79
0
Royce Da 5’9″ Speaks On Gun Safety After Tory Lanez & Meg Thee Stallion Incident
172
0
Drake, DJ Khaled, Joey Bada$$ & More Bring New Heat To Our “Fire Emoji” Playlist
93
0
Birdman Wants To Drop “Like Father, Like Son 2” With Lil Wayne Before Retiring
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Oddisee Feat. Ralph Real No Skips
119
0
Miraa May Feat. Haile Say Yeah
132
0
Shoreline Mafia Perc Popper
106
0
J.I the Prince of N.Y Feat. Lil Durk Love In The Club
146
0
Anne-Marie Feat. Doja Cat To Be Young
106
0
Kyle Feat. Bryson Tiller & Raphael Saadiq The Sun
106
0
Joey Bada$$ No Explanation
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Jack Harlow Feat. DaBaby, Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez “What’s Poppin’ (Remix)” Video
119
0
August Alsina “Rounds” Video
119
0
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy” Video
146
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kanye West Tweets Tracklist For New Album, “Donda,” Then Deletes It
Damian Lillard Says He Is Recording New Music In The NBA Bubble
Royce Da 5’9″ Speaks On Gun Safety After Tory Lanez & Meg Thee Stallion Incident