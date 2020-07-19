Kanye West Tweets Tracklist For New Album, “Donda,” Then Deletes It

On Twitter, Kanye West announced a new album, Donda, and revealed its tracklist and release date; however, he immediately deleted the tweet afterward. West wrote that the album is set to release on July 24.

Brad Barket / Getty Images

The tweet, which read “New album Donda coming July 24 #2020Vision,” was posted Saturday night and noticed by Complex. Attached was a tracklist that includes “24,” “Off the Grid,” “In God’s Country,” “Hurricane,” “New Body,” as well as the recently released “DONDA.”

The titular track is an homage to West’s late mother, Donda West, who died on November 10, 2007, dealing with complications following surgery. Check out the single here.

If Donda is for real, the album’s rollout is coinciding perfectly with West’s campaign for the presidency. Friday night, West tweeted out a link to a petition to get his name on the ballot in South Carolina. “If you’re a voter in South Carolina, please sign this petition to place me on the ballot Sponsored by Ye 2020,” he tweeted.

Check out the tracklist for Donda below:

1. “Donda”

2. “24”

3. “I Feel Terrific”

4. “Future Bounce”

5. “Keep My Spirit Alive”

6. “Lord I Need You”

7. “Off the Grid”

8. “Skmrrr”

9. “In God’s Country”

10. “God’s Country”

11. “Welcome to My Life”

12. “Up From the Ashes”

13. “Tell the Vision”

14. “Wash Us in the Blood”

15. “Everything”

16. “New Body”

17. “Hold the Line”

18. “Praise God”

19. “Life of the Party”

20. “Hurricane”