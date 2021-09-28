Kanye West Updates “DONDA” On Streaming Services, Removes Chris Brown

Kanye West is known to be quite the perfectionist, and he’s proved that again by updating his latest studio album DONDA post-release on streaming services.

A few years ago, Kanye made headlines with all of the post-release changes he made to The Life Of Pablo. He’s making slight alterations once again, as fans have remarked an updated version of the album on streaming services.



Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

The only changes to the album are remarkably small tweaks, but they have been pointed out by dozens of fans on social media. The most noticeable change is the removal of Chris Brown on “New Again,” who originally sang backing vocals. Kanye and the Sunday Service Choir have replaced him with their own vocals.

Similarly, on “Keep My Spirit Alive,” KayCyy’s hook has vanished, and now, it’s sung by Kanye.

It was also noted that the bass was boosted on “Junya.” On “God Breathed,” “Come To Life,” and “Jail Pt. 2,” there were minor mixing changes.

The updated version of the album is presently available on Spotify and Apple Music. Let us know what you think of the alterations and which version of the album has been the best so far.



Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Last week, it was also reported that Drake made some post-release changes to his new album Certified Lover Boy, which you can read about here.

[via]