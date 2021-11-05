Kanye West Violates Soulja Boy, Explains Why He Was Cut From “DONDA”

Kanye West didn’t mince words when he explained why Soulja Boy was removed from his most recent album DONDA. After the rapper revealed that he was cut from “Remote Control” without any notice, Soulja leaked his verse on the song, getting it out to the world and blowing up on Ye on social media. He was upset that he was taken off the album, much like Chris Brown, and when Ye was asked why he took the executive decision to drop Soulja from DONDA, he didn’t hold anything back.

When the topic of Soulja Boy came up during his recent appearance on Drink Champs, Ye sang the rapper’s praises before completely violating him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

“I’m not gonna argue with you n***as about this at all,” said Ye. “Soulja Boy is top 5 most [influential] as far as what we are today.”

N.O.R.E. proceeded to ask why he took him off the album though, and Ye was clear in his response.

“You ain’t hear that verse?” asked Ye, seemingly trashing Big Draco’s bars. “Nope, the verse wasn’t good?” asked N.O.R.E. “Nah, but I tell you what though…” said Ye, and that was all he needed to reveal before the audience realized exactly why Soulja Boy was removed from the album. Clearly, Ye thought his verse was garbage, so he replaced him with Young Thug.

Elsewhere during the interview, Ye spoke about his feud with Drake, his marriage to Kim Kardashian, and more. He also said that he sent a group text message to Kim, Drake, JAY-Z, Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, and others telling them that he’s richer than all of them combined. Read more about that here.

Check out Ye’s comments about Soulja Boy below, and watch the full interview underneath.