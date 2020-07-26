Rap Basement

Kanye West Went To The ER Over Anxiety Before Calling Ambulance To Ranch

Posted By on July 26, 2020

An ambulance later showed up to Kanye West’s home to check his vital signs and concluded he wasn’t in danger.

The recent headlines surrounding Kanye West have only made people concerned for his well-being, especially after he claimed Kim Kardashian was trying to “lock him up.” The rapper issued a public apology to his wife yesterday asking for forgiveness following the disparaging remarks he made on Twitter towards her and his mother. “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” he wrote on Twitter. “Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”


Jeff Gross/Getty Images

It was reported by TMZ yesterday that Ye, shortly after apologizing to his wife, went to the E.R. yesterday for about 10 minutes before he left. He returned to his ranch in Wyoming where paramedics showed up shortly after. Though many suspected it had to do with a bipolar episode, the tabloid site now reports that he went to the hospital anxiety. He went to the E.R. but felt uncomfortable due to the number of people there and left. The paramedics arrived to check his vital signs and concluded that he’s not in any danger.

Once the ambulance left, Kanye apparently invited four paparazzi into his Wyoming ranch after they waited two hours to get a glimpse of the artist. The photographers were invited so Kanye could “control the narrative.” 

[Via]

Via HNHH

