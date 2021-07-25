Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings 2
2051
0
Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
1218
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kanye West’s “DONDA” Collaborator Consequence Calls Out Drake Over Release Date

Posted By on July 24, 2021

Kanye West collaborator Consequence wants the release date of Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy.”

Kanye West‘s collaborator, Consequence, called out Drake on Twitter, Saturday, saying that they’re “looking for Drake’s drop date.” The new tweet comes after West delayed the release of his highly anticipated album, DONDA, which was originally scheduled to drop on Friday.

“We looking for @drake drop date,” Consequence tweeted. “@THEREALSWIZZZ Line It Up!!! #DropYaLo.”

West’s other collaborators, Malik Yusef, and Justin Laboy, recently confirmed that DONDA will release on August 6th.

“KANYE WEST WILL MOVE THE RELEASE DATE OF DONDA TO AUGUST 6TH,” Laboy wrote on Twitter, Friday night. “THANKS FOR YOUR PATIENCE. HE WANTS TO GIVE HIS FANS THE BEST POSSIBLE PRODUCT WITHOUT RUSHING ANYTHING. HE LOVES YALL WITH ALL OF HIS HEART. GOD BLESS.”

Kanye West, Drake
Rich Fury / Getty Images

Drake has been teasing his upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy, since 2019, but it appears we’re finally on the precipice of a release. Earlier this year, the Toronto rapper confirmed that we’ll hear the album before the end of summer. He’s also recently confirmed that Certified Lover Boy is in the mixing process.

“You know, Uncle Drake is back home to mix the album so she’s got a bunch of new tracks coming her way,” Drizzy said earlier this month. “On my way home to reunite with my dawg and finish this thing up… CLB on the way. On your head top.”

While Drake hasn’t confirmed a date, he and Ye could certainly release around the same time if both artists stick to their word.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106 525 8
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud
132
0
Bobby Shmurda Explains What It Feels Like To Be Free
159
0
Lil Nas X Responds To Dr. Boyce Watkins’ Homophobic “INDUSTRY BABY” Comments
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Tory Lanez Feat. Kodak Black Grah Tah Tah
106
0
Jay Critch To The Sky
132
0
Armoney Rose Feat. The Game Baddest In The World
132
0
Trench Baby Richest Gangbanger
119
0
Zach Zoya Understand
106
0
GASHI Sleeping On My Left
212
0
James Blake Say What You Will
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

YN Jay Crafts One Of The Fattest Blunts In “How To Roll” History
159
0
Childish Major Names The Best Places To Get “Thot Food” In Atlanta
199
0
Coupe
106
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud