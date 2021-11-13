Rap Basement

Kanye West’s “Donda (Deluxe)” Billboard Pops Up In L.A.

Posted By on November 13, 2021

New music from Kanye West could arrive shortly.

With all of the recent headlines and promo, it’s a better time than any for Kanye West to drop some new music. We’re only a little over two months removed from the release of DONDA and while singles like “Hurricane” continue to gain major spins on airwaves, fans have been eager to hear what else Ye has been cooking up. A few songs have leaked in the past, including the Andre 3000-assisted, “Life Of The Party” but Ye’s only teased its release in the past few weeks.


Rob Kim/Getty Images

Thankfully, it seems like we might see the light of day soon. Fans noted that billboards for the deluxe edition of Ye’s 10th studio album popped up in front of Los Angeles hot spot, 1Oak. The billboard was largely a black screen with the writing, “Kanye West Presents Donda Deluxe” written at the bottom. No other information has been revealed about a potential release date but it’s safe to say that the rollout has officially begun.

The launch of the billboard arrive just a few weeks after Apple Music started to promote the deluxe edition of DONDA. The streaming giant’s page for Kanye’s DONDA included a note that read, “A deluxe version of Yeezus’ tenth recording miracle.”

Meanwhile, Kanye teased a new song that will likely serve as a bonus song during Drink Champs. He confirmed then that a deluxe edition of the album is on the way.

Check out the billboard below and let us know if Kanye West‘s DONDA is the album of the year in the comment section. 


Via HNHH

