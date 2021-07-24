Rap Basement

Kanye West’s “DONDA” Is Being Completed Right Now, Says Justin Laboy

Posted By on July 23, 2021

According to the “Respectfully Justin” host, “LAST MINUTE MAGIC IS BEING ADDED.”

The Respectfully Justin host was the first to kick off the DONDA hype and now, Justin Laboy is offering updates about the album. Last night, Kanye West descended on Atlanta to host a massive listening party at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Thousands of people gathered for the historical moment as Ye took to an open, empty field to share his anticipated project.

Ye promised that DONDA would arrive on Friday (July 23), but at the stroke of midnight, DONDA was suspiciously missing. People refreshed their streaming services continuously hoping for an update, but it’s apparent that West wanted to work on a few more things before giving us the album in all of its glory.

Laboy returned to Twitter to offer up a few updates while keeping the hype alive for a despondent fanbase. A Twitter user said that people shouldn’t have believed Laboy in the first place. “Bxch if I said the album coming then it’s coming [sideways crying laughing emojis] the days not over yet [shout emojis] #Donda #Respectfully.”

DONDA WILL BE RELEASED. THE DAY IS NOT OVER YET. LAST MINUTE MAGIC IS BEING ADDED IN ATLANTA. God Bless [praying hands emoji] #Respectfully,” he added. “This Kanye x Chris Brown record [mind blown emoji] how tf is CB this great dog it’s not even fair [facepalm emoji] #Respectfully.”

So, for those of you who have been waiting impatiently, keep your fingers crossed. Check out Laboy’s tweets below.

Kanye West, DONDA, Justin Laboy
Twitter
Kanye West, DONDA, Justin Laboy
Twitter
Kanye West, DONDA, Justin Laboy
Twitter
Via HNHH

