Kanye West’s “Donda” Reaches 1-Billion Streams On Spotify

Posted By on October 25, 2021

Kanye West’s “Donda” has reached one billion streams on Spotify.

Donda is officially Kanye West‘s fastest album to reach one billion streams on Spotify, according to new statistics from Chart Data. The new album was released on August 29, just under two months ago.

The project features appearances from Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Baby Keem, Jay ElectronicaKid CudiPlayboi Carti, and more. One name missing from the tracklist is Chris Brown, who West removed from the song “New Again,” after the album had been released.

Kanye West, Donda
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

West recently submitted the album, as well as a song from it to be considered for the GRAMMYs. “Hurricane” with Lil Baby and The Weeknd could be nominated for Record of the Year, while the album as a whole might be up for Album of the Year.

Rivaling West’s Donda, Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy reached the one billion stream milestone on Spotify back on October 2nd, despite only releasing on September 3.

After the release of Donda, West announced that he is launching a California prep school, Donda Academy

The school’s official mission is to “prepare students to become the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators,” by providing kids with “a world-class education that includes a rigorous core curriculum, and an emphasis on sustainability, creativity, critical thinking and problem solving.” 

Via HNHH

