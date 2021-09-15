Rap Basement

Cardi B Requests To Delay Trial In "Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1" Album Cover Case
EST Gee's Manager Eric Mosley Arrested By The FBI
Nas King's Disease II
Isaac Flame Flame God
Kanye West’s “DONDA” Reaches Gold Eligibility

Posted By on September 15, 2021

In an unsurprising turn of events, Kanye West’s new “DONDA” album has officially reached gold status.

It was only a matter of time. Kanye West‘s new studio album DONDA, a project that has already sparked no shortage of discussion, has now sold enough album-equivalent units to be certified gold by the RIAA. 

It’s not entirely surprising, given that Yeezy‘s project has been commanding public attention since its release, especially given its strange interconnection with Drake’s own Certified Lover Boy album. And while that particular narrative has already grown grating to some — leave it to Styles P to sum it up impeccably — it no doubt had an impact in driving DONDA’s sales, at least to some extent.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the album’s momentum carries into the coming months, as the antics and headlines begin to fade. In truth, it wouldn’t be surprising to see DONDA continue to rack up solid numbers, as many have praised the project as a genuine return to form for Yeezy. He’s not exactly a stranger to crafting albums with replay value, and it should be interesting to see how his spiritually charged DONDA resonates moving forward.

Given that it’s only been a few weeks and he’s already reached gold eligibility — it can take a little while for the certification process to be completed — it feels like platinum is an inevitability. Especially if he really moves forward and doubles down with a few singles, as he intends to do with The Weeknd and Lil Baby-assisted “Hurricane.” 

Have you been keeping DONDA on steady rotation? And if so — which songs do you feel hold the most potential longevity? 

