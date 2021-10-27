Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Jas Prince Gifts Drake, Adonis & Dennis Graham Stunning Custom Chains
93
0
Majid Jordan “Wildest Dreams” Review
265
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3851
3
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
1032
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kanye West’s “Donda” Stem Player Comes With “The Life Of The Party” & Two Bonus Tracks

Posted By on October 27, 2021

The Yeezy Stem Player

Days before Kanye West’s tenth studio album was finally released, the Chicago-bred artist launched the mysterious Donda Stem Player on his official website, and while much was not originally known about the intriguing $200 device, more information has recently rolled in.

As promised, the brown Yeezy Stem Player came with Ye’s AOTY contender already installed on it, and fans who purchased the device months ago have now revealed that it also comes with three songs that didn’t make the tracklist on the commercial release of Donda in August. 

Ye arrives to the arena for the fight between Jamel Herring and Shakur Stevenson at State Farm Arena on October 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

According to HipHopDX, the Donda Stem Player contains the unreleased Jesus Is King-era track “Up From the Ashes,” the infamous Andre 3000-assisted “Life Of The Party,” and “Never Abandon Your Family,” a song that was played at Ye’s first Donda listening event in Atlanta but eventually scrapped from the final tracklist. 

Ever since Drake provoked Kanye by leaking a version of “Life Of The Party” that saw him gunning for his longtime nemesis as well as close collaborators like CyHi The Prynce and Virgil Abloh, fans have been curious to hear the original version of the song that Tyler, the Creator praised and described as “warm and true [and] pretty.” Now, those who purchase the Donda Stem Player can because “Life Of The Party” appears in its original form, with sampled Notorious B.I.G. ad-libs and an outro from DMX.

In addition to the previously mentioned Donda bonus tracks “Up From the Ashes” and “Never Abandon Your Family,” the Donda Stem Player also features a previously heard version of the Young Thug-assisted “Remote,” which now sees Kid Cudi‘s verse restored. Check out some more clips of the stem player below.

At this time, the Donda Stem Player is still available for purchase here for $200. Now that you have gotten a closer look at it and know of the bonus tracks included on the stem player, will you be buying Ye’s innovative new gadget?

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Jas Prince Gifts Drake, Adonis & Dennis Graham Stunning Custom Chains
93 525 7
0
Majid Jordan “Wildest Dreams” Review
265 525 20
0

Recent Stories

Jas Prince Gifts Drake, Adonis & Dennis Graham Stunning Custom Chains
93
0
Majid Jordan “Wildest Dreams” Review
265
0
Fans Rave After Keke Palmer Performs National Anthem Before First Game Of World Series
278
0
Druski Invites Meek Mill To Coulda Been Records In Response To Label Complaints
185
0
Morray Talks Working With J. Cole & 21 Savage On “My Life”
172
0
More News

Trending Songs

Vado Feat. Dave East & Lloyd Banks Respect The Jux
53
0
Queens Cast, Eve & Naturi Naughton Belly Of The Bitch
132
0
BJ The Chicago Kid 6 Months
132
0
Freeway Feat. Peedi Crakk We Don't Love Em
199
0
Kevin Gates Feat. Dusa Dear God
318
0
JayDaYoungan Red Flag
212
0
Chief Keef Like It's Yo Job
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Snoh Aalegra Feat. Tyler, The Creator “NEON PEACH” Video
212
0
MoneyBagg Yo Feat. Lil Durk & EST Gee “Switches & Dracs” Video
371
0
Domani Reviews Snacks From Around The World
265
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Jas Prince Gifts Drake, Adonis & Dennis Graham Stunning Custom Chains
Majid Jordan “Wildest Dreams” Review
Fans Rave After Keke Palmer Performs National Anthem Before First Game Of World Series