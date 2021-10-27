Kanye West’s “Donda” Stem Player Comes With “The Life Of The Party” & Two Bonus Tracks

Days before Kanye West’s tenth studio album was finally released, the Chicago-bred artist launched the mysterious Donda Stem Player on his official website, and while much was not originally known about the intriguing $200 device, more information has recently rolled in.

As promised, the brown Yeezy Stem Player came with Ye’s AOTY contender already installed on it, and fans who purchased the device months ago have now revealed that it also comes with three songs that didn’t make the tracklist on the commercial release of Donda in August.



Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

According to HipHopDX, the Donda Stem Player contains the unreleased Jesus Is King-era track “Up From the Ashes,” the infamous Andre 3000-assisted “Life Of The Party,” and “Never Abandon Your Family,” a song that was played at Ye’s first Donda listening event in Atlanta but eventually scrapped from the final tracklist.

Ever since Drake provoked Kanye by leaking a version of “Life Of The Party” that saw him gunning for his longtime nemesis as well as close collaborators like CyHi The Prynce and Virgil Abloh, fans have been curious to hear the original version of the song that Tyler, the Creator praised and described as “warm and true [and] pretty.” Now, those who purchase the Donda Stem Player can because “Life Of The Party” appears in its original form, with sampled Notorious B.I.G. ad-libs and an outro from DMX.

In addition to the previously mentioned Donda bonus tracks “Up From the Ashes” and “Never Abandon Your Family,” the Donda Stem Player also features a previously heard version of the Young Thug-assisted “Remote,” which now sees Kid Cudi‘s verse restored. Check out some more clips of the stem player below.

At this time, the Donda Stem Player is still available for purchase here for $200. Now that you have gotten a closer look at it and know of the bonus tracks included on the stem player, will you be buying Ye’s innovative new gadget?