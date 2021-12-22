Kanye West’s Manager Launches Throne NFT Marketplace

The NFT craze took over the year. While finance experts were speaking on the volatility of cryptocurrency, artists and creators have embraced the world of Non-Fungible Tokens. There’s still confusion surrounding the concept but NFTs aren’t going to be a hot commodity — they’re here to stay.

We’ve seen plenty of artists jump into the NFT space, including several prominent rappers. Tory Lanez, Dave East, and Jim Jones are a handful of MCs who’ve taken a liking to the NFT space. Now, a new marketplace for NFTs called Throne (THN) has officially launched with several prominent figures, including Kanye West‘s manager, backing the venture.

Throne Marketplace was launched by Gee Roberson, manager of Kanye West and former manager of Drake and Nicki Minaj, producer Nellee Hooper, Chimere Cisse, a comm. exec. at Blackberry, and more. The newly launched venture is backed by Ethereum Blockchain and allows creators to list their NFTs within minutes. NFT collectors are then allowed to place their bids, make offers, and buy digital assets, whether it’s photos, audios, or video.

Throne Marketplace runs off of its own utility token listed as THN. The benefit of its own form of crypto is that it gives creators a free platform to use without fees attached.

With NFTs significantly growing in popularity, Throne Marketplace seems like an excellent solution for all the creators out there looking to make the leap into the digital space.