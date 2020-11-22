Rap Basement

Kanye West’s “MBDTF” Turns 10, Fans Debate Best Song

Posted By on November 22, 2020

Kanye West’s “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” continues to elicit a ton of debate.

Today is a special day for Kanye West and hip-hop fans as it officially marks the 10-year anniversary of My Beautiful Dark Twisted FantasyThis is an album that mesmerized music listeners upon release, and to this day, it is considered to be one of the best albums ever made, regardless of genre. Leading up to the release of the album, West was dropping new songs every Friday, which led to a whole lot of hype and anticipation. It quickly became one of the best album rollouts ever and changed the game for up and coming artists.

Kanye West

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Estabrook Group

The album is filled with stunningly beautiful tracks from start to finish, and it’s clear that all of these years later, fans still can’t come to a consensus on what the best song is. Depending on who you ask, you’re always going to get a different answer, which is something that makes the album so special. In fact, as a result of the album’s anniversary, there has been a massive debate surrounding which song is truly the best one. There is no right or wrong answer here, although it’s certainly a topic that elicits some passionate responses. 

Check out what people had to say about the album, and let us know which song is your favorite, in the comments section below.

Via HNHH

