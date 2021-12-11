Kanye West’s Netflix Docu-Series “Jeen-Yuhs” To Premiere At Sundance Film Festival

Kanye West has been making a few efforts to recap his career lately. After playing some of his all-time greatest hits over the weekend at the Free Larry Hoover show with Drake on Thursday (Dec. 9), which was live-streamed via Amazon and IMAX, Ye will hit the big screen again soon.

West’s three-part documentary series “Jeen-Yuhs” is set to debut at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Directed by Coodie and Chike, “Jeen-Yuhs” is described on the Sundance website as a monumental production: “Kanye West in three acts. The story beyond the iconic music, an intimate and empathetic chronicle featuring never-before-seen footage from 21 years in the life of a captivating figure.”

The series will then be made available on Netflix after its premiere, but there is not timetable at the moment for when it will hit the streaming platform. In the trailer released by Netflix in September, the footage shows sees a young Kanye West freestyling his heart out with fellow legend Mos Def.

“Jeen-Yuhs” is said to be 270 minutes long, meaning each part will likely be around an hour and a half. It is focused on telling the story of Kanye’s beginning in music, using exclusive footage, and show Ye’s growth musically and business-wise over his entire career.

The Sundance Film Festival has always been one of the most prestigious events for judging film and showcasing upcoming projects. So, “Jeen-Yhs” being shown for such an audience likely means it will be a quality production.

Sundance Film Festival takes place from Jan. 20-30, 2022.