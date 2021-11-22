Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Young Dolph, Kanye West, Freddie Gibbs, & More
106
0
Baby Keem Makes “Family Ties” A Whole Event On “The Melodic Blue” Tour
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1959
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1482
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kanye West’s Sunday Service Plays Drake’s “God’s Plan” After Beef Is Squashed

Posted By on November 22, 2021

Ye turned “God’s Plan” into a gospel smash.

The Drake versus Kanye West saga that dominated August, September and October has seemingly come to a close. 

While the two rappers have made up before immediately beefing again multiple times in the past, the past week has seen Drake and Ye go from heated rivals to hanging out at the Certified Lover Boy‘s Toronto estate. And with the announcement that the “Pop Style” collaborators will join each other on stage on December 9 for a benefit concert to raise awareness for imprisoned gangster, Larry Hoover, it seems like Drake and Ye have reached a temporary armistice. 

To mark their rekindled friendship, Ye paid tribute to Drizzy during his November 21 Sunday Service, and gave the diamond-certified “God’s Plan” his signature gospel touch. 

Ye’s choir delivered a soulful performance of “God’s Plan” and after running through a handful of Donda records, came back with an encore performance of Drake‘s 2018 smash. 

This performance comes on the heels of Drake and Ye’s Toronto reunion, as well as West’s remarks in a video aimed at the Toronto rapper. 

“I’m making this video to address the ongoing back-and-forth with myself and Drake,” Ye said in a brief IG video, flanked by Drake confidant J. Prince. “Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest … I’m asking Drake on December 7th to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year. Live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover.” 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Two weeks after the video was released, and everything Ye asked for is coming to fruition. He and Drake are on good terms, and both parties have agreed to perform on behalf of Larry Hoover. Whether not this peace lasts is yet to be seen, but for the moment, Drake and Ye are working together for a cause much larger than themselves. 

What do you think of Ye playing “God’s Plan” twice at yesterday’s Sunday Service? Let us know down in the comments. 

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Young Dolph, Kanye West, Freddie Gibbs, & More
106 525 8
0
Baby Keem Makes “Family Ties” A Whole Event On “The Melodic Blue” Tour
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Young Dolph, Kanye West, Freddie Gibbs, & More
106
0
Baby Keem Makes “Family Ties” A Whole Event On “The Melodic Blue” Tour
93
0
Polo G “Hall Of Fame 2.0” Tracklist Features Lil Baby, MoneyBagg Yo, & A Song Called “Piano G”
146
0
NY Lawmakers Want To Restrict The Use Of Rap Lyrics As Evidence In Court
132
0
New NFT Collection Features Unseen Photos From Tupac’s Debut Album Release Party
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Normani Feat. Kaytranada Wild Side (KAYTRANADA Remix)
79
0
Lil Candy Paint & Bhad Bhabie 22 (Remix)
93
0
Rony Seikaly Feat. Diddy Won't Stop Now
106
0
Remedy Feat. Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, Cappadonna, Street Life & Solomon Childs Crazy 8's
53
0
Kanye West Dark Fantasy
225
0
Alex Isley & Jack Dine Feat. Robert Glasper Still Wonder
331
0
Chris Miles Feat. Lil Xan Miss Me
265
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid ” Trust Fund ” Video
146
0
BFB Da Packman Reviews Wild Snacks From Japan To The UK
119
0
Baby Tate “Dungarees” Video
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Young Dolph, Kanye West, Freddie Gibbs, & More
Baby Keem Makes “Family Ties” A Whole Event On “The Melodic Blue” Tour
Polo G “Hall Of Fame 2.0” Tracklist Features Lil Baby, MoneyBagg Yo, & A Song Called “Piano G”