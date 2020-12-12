Rap Basement

Megan Thee Stallion Explains Why She Admires "My Hero Academia" Character
Roddy Ricch Arrives & Leaves Compton Toy Drive In A Helicopter
Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
Kanye West’s “Ugly” Alleged Yeezy Boost 400s Trashed On Twitter

Posted By on December 12, 2020

The first look at the shoe wasn’t well-received, but they’re still expected to sell out.

He is undeniably one of the most celebrated creative minds of our generation, but not all of Kanye West‘s ideas are widely accepted by the public. We recently received a sneak peek at the forthcoming Yeezy collection after Kim Kardashian West shared a video of the looks to her social media, and now the Yeezy Boost 400s have stopped fans in their tracks. 

Photos of the Yeezy Boost 400s began to circulate online and it didn’t take long for the confusion to set in. However, Kanye has often shared his futuristic vision in not only the fashion world but in all aspects of his creative arts. Still, the criticisms and memes began to pour in and it doesn’t look as if the general consensus is that these are shoes that people are dying to wear—however, there are rumors these aren’t even real.

Yet, as there is with any fashion trend, there will be someone who will rock these proudly. The exclusivity alone will make people want to grab a pair, and as much as his other shoes have been criticized, Ye manages to sell out. Check out photos of the alleged Yeezy Boost 400s along with a few reactions and let us know if you would cop a pair for yourself.

Via HNHH

