Karol G Tests Positive For COVID-19: Report

It still isn’t safe outside. The coronavirus pandemic might not be as bad as it was a few weeks ago but in recent times, the fear of a second wave striking is high. And no one is safe from it. We’ve witnessed some of the biggest celebrities in the world contract the virus while others have continued to push for social distancing measures to be implemented, even as the economy reopens.

Today, it has been reported that Latin music star Karol G has contracted coronavirus. The Los Angeles Times confirmed that she had contracted the virus, though her boyfriend, Anuel AA, was tested negative. “Karol G has no idea how she got sick, since she has been very careful, initially respecting the quarantine and later the norms of social distancing and the use of masks,” a source close to Karol G said. “She is feeling pretty bad.”

Karol G hasn’t made any public statements regarding testing positive as she’s apparently attempted to make sure her fans aren’t worried. She’s been posting regularly on the ‘Gram over the past few days. Her last post to her Story included a snippet of her collaboration with Pop Smoke, “Enjoy Yourself.”

We wish Karol G a speedy recovery.

[Via]