Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Wale Drops Trailer For “Folarin 2” Along With New Snippet
13
0
Yung Baby Tate Announces New Name, New Label, & New Single
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3534
2
Yung Dred A STAR WAS BORN
1125
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kawhi Leonard Previews New Music From Lil Uzi Vert

Posted By on October 19, 2021

Music mogul Kawhi offered another preview of the upcoming “Culture Jam Vol. 1”

Everybody knows about Kawhi Leonard’s prowess on the basketball court. 

From winning Finals MVP after guarding Miami Heat-era LeBron for an entire series back in 2014, to his legendary championship run in Toronto in 2019, Leonard has cemented himself as one of the greatest basketball players of the modern era, and arguably of all-time. 

As time has gone on, however, and Leonard has seen himself move from smaller markets like San Antonio and Toronto to a major metropolis, his hometown of Los Angeles, the star small forward has moved some of his focus away from the hardwood.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Despite his stoic and sometimes-robotic nature on the court, Leonard has recently branched out into the music industry, and with announcements of major collaborations and an appearance in Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” video, Kawhi is making his presence known. And just last night, the Los Angeles Clippers star took to his Culture Jam Instagram page to preview some new music from Lil Uzi Vert

Rapping over a bass-heavy trap beat, Uzi spits “everything you tried to show me, I’ve already done, I put diamonds on my index and my pinky and my thumb,” before transitioning into a slower, more-melodic bridge.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Culture Jam (@culturejam)

At first listen, it sounds like this new Uzi record would be a part of his upcoming project, The Pink Tape. The “New Patek” rapper announced last week that listeners would be bumping the new tape before Halloween, and with Leonard posting the Uzi snippet yesterday, a Pink Tape preview would have made perfect sense. But according the Culture Jam IG page, this is from Culture Jam Vol. 1, which will see Leonard serving as a music mogul as opposed to a dominant basketball player. 

Culture Jam assured that their new project was finished and will be dropping sometime in October so let us know — will you be checking for Culture Jam Vol. 1 when it drops? Let us know in the comments. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Wale Drops Trailer For “Folarin 2” Along With New Snippet
13 525 1
0
Yung Baby Tate Announces New Name, New Label, & New Single
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Wale Drops Trailer For “Folarin 2” Along With New Snippet
13
0
Yung Baby Tate Announces New Name, New Label, & New Single
132
0
Kanye West Breaks Record With The Success Of Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby”
146
0
Kawhi Leonard Previews New Music From Lil Uzi Vert
159
0
Bun B Says Diddy Tried To Sign UGK To Bad Boy
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

FL Dusa Feat. Kevin Gates Dusa
331
0
Stunna 4 Vegas & GetRichZay Chinese
212
0
NoCap Sun Up To Sun Down
199
0
KA$HDAMI Intermission
159
0
Majid Jordan Forget About The Party
278
0
Maxo Kream Mama's Purse
265
0
YN Jay Essence Freestyle
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Mac Miller “San Francisco” Video
265
0
Wale Feat. Yella Beezy & Maxo Kream “Down South” Video
318
0
OMB Bloodbath Feat. EST Gee “Not Gang” Video
251
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Wale Drops Trailer For “Folarin 2” Along With New Snippet
Yung Baby Tate Announces New Name, New Label, & New Single
Kanye West Breaks Record With The Success Of Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby”