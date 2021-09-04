Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
119
0
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
93
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Young Dolph & Paper Route Empire PAPER ROUTE iLLUMINATi
1416
3
Nas King's Disease II
1059
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kawhi Leonard Steals The Show In Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” Music Video

Posted By on September 4, 2021

Fans did not expect to see Kawhi Leonard dancing alongside Drake, Future, and Young Thug in the “Way 2 Sexy” music video.

Every time Drake drops new music, he proves that he has the Internet in the palm of his hands. Certified Lover Boy has been one of the most anticipated albums of the year — if not, the most anticipated — and he certainly delivered with plenty of moments that took over the timeline.

Drake hasn’t been the most consistent when it comes to music videos but shortly after the album’s release, he delivered the official visuals for “Way 2 Sexy.” A few weeks back, footage from the song’s video shoot leaked onto the internet which practically confirmed that both Future and Thug would be on the album. What many fans didn’t notice off of the rip was the fact that Kawhi Leonard was standing alongside the three rappers in the music video, as well.

Kawhi serves as the fourth member of Drake, Thug, and Future‘s Backstreet Boys-inspired boyband as they do a brief choreographed dance in all-white outfits. The meme-worthy clip served its purpose. Immediately, the Internet deemed Kawhi’s cameo as one of the funniest moments in the entire video — which includes Drake thrusting in a reenactment of 80s workout videos. 

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy album has proven to be another commercial smash. Within 12 hours of its release, it broke Spotify and Apple Music single-day streaming records. 

Check out some of the best reactions to Kawhi Leonard’s appearance in the “Way 2 Sexy” video below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
119 525 9
0
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
93 525 7
1

Recent Stories

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
119
0
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
93
1
Jadakiss Explains How The Lox Got On Kanye West’s “DONDA”
251
0
Kanye West “DONDA” Review
437
0
Kodak Black Expecting A Baby Girl With His Girlfriend: Report
635
0
More News

Trending Songs

Dappy Feat. M24 & BackRoad Gee Antigua
159
0
Ronski Feat. Larry June & Berner Cookie Jar
106
0
Sada Baby Perk Franklin
93
0
Popcaan Live Some Life
119
0
M Huncho Breadwinner
146
0
BIG30 Feat. Pooh Shiesty Free Shiest Life
371
0
Shy Glizzy Feat. No Savage Mood Switch
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Skepta “Eyes On Me” Video
199
0
Victoria Monet “Coastin'” Video
159
0
Drake, Future, & Young Thug Deliver Hilarious “Way 2 Sexy” Video
265
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
Jadakiss Explains How The Lox Got On Kanye West’s “DONDA”