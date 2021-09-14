Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kehlani Announces New Album “Blue Water Road”

Posted By on September 14, 2021

Kehlani has a new project on the way.

After spending the summer collaborating and hustling cowboys with T-Pain on “I Like Dat” (after T-Pain finally checked his DMs) admitting that, despite her support of the rising cannabis industry and the plant’s benefits, she stopped smoking back in 2018 and an appearance at last night’s Met Gala R&B songstress Kehlani made waves by announcing the title of her new album, Blue Water Road. 

Unfortunately, the singer did not include an official release date, only Tweeting that the project would touch down sometime “this winter.” She did, however, release a minute-long album trailer on both Twitter and Instagram. 

kehlani revolve

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Accompanied by the short message, “welcome to my world,” the trailer features cold visuals of broken clay masks, a dragonfly which calmly lands on Kehlani‘s hands before disintegrating and being pulled into the Earth by what look like barbed-wire roots and a large, dark, looming presence which overtakes the singer just before the end of the video. As of now, there is no album art or tracklist to give a better idea of what to expect from Blue Water Road, but if this trailer is a taste of what’s to come, we can expect a cooler, more-intimate project.

Kehlani’s last album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, dropped last April and debuted at #2 on the Billboard Top 200. 

Kehlani is always experimenting and finding new ways to use her voice and sound which raises the question: what are you expecting from Blue Water Road? Something sounding like “I Like Dat” or something colder, closer to what we saw in this album trailer today? Let us know in the comments. 

[Via]
Via HNHH

