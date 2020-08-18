Kehlani Removed Tory Lanez From Song To Show Loyalty To Megan Thee Stallion

The situation involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez is causing some people in the industry to choose sides, and Kehlani has openly declared she is riding for the Houston Hottie. Weeks ago, we reported on Kehlani announcing on Twitter that she would be removing Tory Lanez from “Can I,” their collaborative single, and he wouldn’t be appearing on the deluxe version of It Was Good Until It Wasn’t.



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

“Full transparency cuz i believe in that with my following, his verse is still on the song, the video is solo. new verse on the deluxe,” she tweeted at the end of July. “The album came out months ago i can’t remove it , doesn’t work like that. can only move forward.” She did, however, say that the deluxe version would have a few changes.

Kehlani was recently asked about the move while speaking with Chicago’s WGCI radio station and she confirmed that she wanted to be loyal to her friendship with Megan Thee Stallion. “As someone with a large platform, as someone that people look up to, as a woman that makes other women feel safe and empowered, people were asking me, ‘Are you gonna keep somebody on it who doesn’t necessarily make us feel safe or empowered as a woman?’ And not only that but, you know, this situation was involving someone that I [am] extremely close to, so I just felt like on some loyal sh*t, and on some do the right thing, you have to be responsible. Absolutely I’m changing up the record.“

“It was business and it was also loyalty to a situation,” she added. “This is not an industry friendship. That’s really my friend and someone I say I love you to.” Watch her explanation below.