Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Durk Praised For “Who Want Smoke??” Verse But He Wants A Lil Baby Verse
106
0
Rooga Details How He Ended Up Collaborating With Kanye West On “Donda”
238
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3110
1
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1548
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kehlani & Russ Tease Collaborative Project While Partying In Vegas

Posted By on October 9, 2021

Russ has asked fans to hold Kehlani accountable to the project.

The first time we got a musical collaboration between Russ and Kehlani was back in August of 2020, when the pair teamed up for “Take You Back.” The two minute and 49-second long track sees them going back and forth about reconciling with a former lover. 

“Take you back/Why should I take you back?/When you the one that fucked this up, yeah/You the one that turnt this out/And, I know that you young, and you rich/And you getting’ it/I’m too raw of a bitch, to be moving with dissonance,” the mother of one sings to her co-collaborator. 

Once Russ and Kehlani dropped the video for “Take You Back,” fans couldn’t deny the musical chemistry between the two. Luckily for those that have had the track on repeat since it first dropped, the duo linked up while in Vegas and teased the possibility of cooking up a joint album.

“I just told Russ I would make an album with him in the club,” the “Toxic” singer can be heard saying in a clip posted to Instagram.

“Listen, hold her accountable, because I doubt it,” he responded. 

“Do y’all want a Russ and Kehlani album?” the latter asked her followers. 

It didn’t take long for news of the potential collaboration to spread across social media like wildfire. After a Kehlani fan page reposted the Instagram video, the “Losin Control” singer quote tweeted it, writing, “Russ X Kehlani project,” followed by the eyes emoji.

Although nothing has been officially confirmed yet, Russ makes it sounds like if we bug Kehlani enough, we’ll see the joint album come to light. 

How would you feel about a collaboration between the two vocalists? Drop your thoughts below. 

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Durk Praised For “Who Want Smoke??” Verse But He Wants A Lil Baby Verse
106 525 8
0
Rooga Details How He Ended Up Collaborating With Kanye West On “Donda”
238 525 18
0

Recent Stories

Lil Durk Praised For “Who Want Smoke??” Verse But He Wants A Lil Baby Verse
106
0
Rooga Details How He Ended Up Collaborating With Kanye West On “Donda”
238
0
Jameela Jamil Scolds Haters For Downplaying Her Producing Credit On James Blake’s New Album
225
0
Machine Gun Kelly Teases His “Born With Horns” Album: “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back”
397
0
The Alchemist Admits He Once Thought Ye’s Name Was “Cognac West”
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kodak Black Killing The Rats
40
0
NLE Choppa Another Baby OTW (Pound Cake Remix)
93
0
Zach Zoya Feat. Benny Adam Start Over
53
0
Michael Dion Feat. Rick Ross Can You Hear Me Now?
199
0
Curren$y Feat. Jim Jones The Beach
132
0
Fabolous Gyalis Freestyle
172
0
Bobby Fishscale Feat. Kalan.FrFr Role Models
106
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Angels (RIP Lil Snupe)
185
0
Tay Money “The Assignment” Video
225
0
BbyAfricka Feat. Lil Yachty “Dead To Me” Video
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Durk Praised For “Who Want Smoke??” Verse But He Wants A Lil Baby Verse
Rooga Details How He Ended Up Collaborating With Kanye West On “Donda”
Jameela Jamil Scolds Haters For Downplaying Her Producing Credit On James Blake’s New Album