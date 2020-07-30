Rap Basement

Kehlani To Remove Tory Lanez’s Verse From “Can I” Single On Deluxe Album Release

Posted By on July 29, 2020

Kehlani shared that the music video for “Can I,” a track that features Tory Lanez, is set for release tomorrow, but the deluxe version of her album will have a few changes.

While on the red carpet of Rihanna‘s Diamond Ball last year, Variety was pegging Megan The Stallion with questions about her forthcoming project, Suga. The Houston rapper didn’t want to give up too much information about her collaborations, but she did admit that she was working with Kehlani and declared, “I love her.” The track ended up being Meg’s “Hit My Phone” and the “Savage” spitter returned the favor, appearing on Kehlani’s “Real Hot Girl Skit.” The two reportedly have a close bond, so it isn’t surprising that when it comes to her collaboration with Tory Lanez, Kehlani is making some moves to distance herself from the controversial artist.

Kehlani, Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez
Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

Recently, fans noted that Kehlani stopped following Tory Lanez on Instagram following his shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion. Details about what led up to Megan being shot in both of her feet remain a mystery, and while Tory was arrested, he reportedly hasn’t been named as a suspect. 

On Wednesday (July 29), Kehlani shared on Twitter that the music video for her single “Can I” from her recently released It Was Good Until It Wasn’t drops tomorrow—a single that includes a feature from Tory. Fans wanted to know about his inclusion on the track, so Kehlani decided to address the obvious with her supporters.

“Full transparency cuz i believe in that with my following, his verse is still on the song, the video is solo. new verse on the deluxe,” she tweeted. “The album came out months ago i can’t remove it , doesn’t work like that. can only move forward.” 

[via]
Via HNHH

