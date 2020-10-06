Rap Basement

Kendrick Lamar Breaks Silence On Rumors That He Left TDE

Posted By on October 6, 2020

Kendrick Lamar directly responds to rumors that he left Top Dawg Entertainment.

Apparently, it takes rumors of Kendrick Lamar leaving his label for him to come out of hiding. There have been serious rumors floating around the internet that Kendrick Lamar had left Top Dawg Entertainment to launch his mysterious company, pgLang. Mind you, no one has really known anything surrounding pGLang, nor has anyone in TDE provided a definitive answer, so the Internet just went along with the rumors.


Kevin Winter/Getty Images 

Kendrick Lamar officially dispelled the rumors in a video shared on Top Dawg’s Instagram page. Titled, “a PSA from Kendrick Lamar,” the ever-elusive rapper clarified that he’s still part of the TDE roster and that Top should’ve informed the world about “pickle juice.” K. Dot didn’t necessarily explain what it was, either.

“Top, you got to stop them from smuttin’ my name, man. They been smuttin’ my name all year, man. You ain’t said nothin’, man,” he said. “Enough is enough, man. Y’all done said I done shifted the label and all that, man. They must don’t know about that pickle juice that’s under your red cap, man. About that sweat — the sweat that’s holdin’ up that red cap together. Reason why it don’t fall off your head, man. That lubricant. You need to tell ’em the reason why that cap don’t fall off your head. So why would I fall off?”

Kendrick isn’t to be seen in this video, pointing the camera to focus on a stuffed doll of Blue from Blue’s Clues fame. “Watchin’ cartoons, man,” K. Dot closes out the video. 

Check it out below. 

Via HNHH

