Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Baby Explains Why He Avoids Speaking About Controversial Topics
66
0
Megan Thee Stallion
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
1919
0
Pop Smoke Faith
781
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, & Lil Wayne, & Pusha T Trend On Twitter

Posted By on August 12, 2021

J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, and Pusha T all started trending on Twitter this morning for no discernible reason.

For many people, seeing trending topics on Twitter generally indicates breaking news. Therefore, when fans logged on to see “Kendrick” trending this morning, it’s likely that many believed the day of reckoning was upon us; album news at last, a drop of rain in a long and tiring drought.

Kendrick Lamar

 

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Yet that was no the case, and while Kendrick was indeed trending on the social media platform, the activity had nothing to do with any music.

Evidently, J. Cole, Lil Wayne, and Pusha T also happened to trend at the same time; alas, we did not have a “Control 2.0” on our hands, in which four elite lyricists spar for the coveted title of best rapper alive.

Lil Wayne

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

For the most part, the trending rap all-stars had little to do with one another, at least not initially. When it was seen that the trending topics were jam-packed with rappers, a debate over dominance kicked off in certain circles. 

In truth, there wasn’t really much to glean from the spontaneous blast of trending rappers, as no new music was announced. Still, it’s interesting that hip-hop was such a dominant part of the online discourse, and with nothing to do with antics at that.

Pusha T

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Insofar as common ground, Kendrick, Cole, Wayne, and Pusha would all fit right at home in a best current rapper conversation, though it’s starting to feel like Kendrick Lamar isn’t exactly a current rapper anymore. 

At the moment, all four are still trending on Twitter with no discernible explanation as to why. For the sake of conversation, were Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Drake, and Lil Weezy to hop on a “Control”-esque track, who do you think would leave the biggest impression?

J. Cole

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Baby Explains Why He Avoids Speaking About Controversial Topics
66 525 5
0
Megan Thee Stallion
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Lil Baby Explains Why He Avoids Speaking About Controversial Topics
66
0
Megan Thee Stallion
93
0
Meek Mill Receives Nelson Mandela Foundation Humanitarian Award
119
0
Erykah Badu Apologizes To Obamas For Sharing Video Of Private Party
119
0
DaniLeigh Has Given Birth To Her Baby: Report
410
0
More News

Trending Songs

Rae Sremmurd Feat. Kodak Black Real Chill
106
0
Money Man Live Sum Mo
93
0
Injury Reserve Knees
146
0
Snoop Dogg Feat. Redman, Nate Dogg & Warren G From Long Beach 2 Brick City
225
0
Machine Gun Kelly Feat. Travis Barker Papercuts
199
0
Strick Feat. Kaash Paige Bad Girl
199
0
midwxst Tic Tac Toe
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

EST Gee Feat. Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Rylo Rodriguez “5500 Degrees” Video
159
0
Isaiah Rashad Feat. Lil Uzi Vert “From The Garden ” Video
146
0
midwxst Reveals He Got Into Music From “Roblox” On “Top 5s”
225
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Baby Explains Why He Avoids Speaking About Controversial Topics
Megan Thee Stallion
Meek Mill Receives Nelson Mandela Foundation Humanitarian Award