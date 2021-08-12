Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, & Lil Wayne, & Pusha T Trend On Twitter

For many people, seeing trending topics on Twitter generally indicates breaking news. Therefore, when fans logged on to see “Kendrick” trending this morning, it’s likely that many believed the day of reckoning was upon us; album news at last, a drop of rain in a long and tiring drought.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Yet that was no the case, and while Kendrick was indeed trending on the social media platform, the activity had nothing to do with any music.

Evidently, J. Cole, Lil Wayne, and Pusha T also happened to trend at the same time; alas, we did not have a “Control 2.0” on our hands, in which four elite lyricists spar for the coveted title of best rapper alive.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

For the most part, the trending rap all-stars had little to do with one another, at least not initially. When it was seen that the trending topics were jam-packed with rappers, a debate over dominance kicked off in certain circles.

In truth, there wasn’t really much to glean from the spontaneous blast of trending rappers, as no new music was announced. Still, it’s interesting that hip-hop was such a dominant part of the online discourse, and with nothing to do with antics at that.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Insofar as common ground, Kendrick, Cole, Wayne, and Pusha would all fit right at home in a best current rapper conversation, though it’s starting to feel like Kendrick Lamar isn’t exactly a current rapper anymore.

At the moment, all four are still trending on Twitter with no discernible explanation as to why. For the sake of conversation, were Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Drake, and Lil Weezy to hop on a “Control”-esque track, who do you think would leave the biggest impression?

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images