Lil Uzi Vert: “When I Drop, I’m Gonna Go Crazy”
Boosie & Webbie Reunite After Shooting: “That’s Love”
Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
Kendrick Lamar New Music Rumors Fly With TDE Video Shoot

Kendrick Lamar fans are crossing their fingers after TDE seemingly shoots a music video this week.

Over three-and-a-half years have passed since Kendrick Lamar released his latest studio album. That’s a total of 1,322 days without much new music from the 33-year-old Pulitzer Prize-winning artist. Needless to say, the world is hungry and we want some new-new from Kung Fu Kenny.

There have been rumors surrounding Kendrick’s involvement with Top Dawg Entertainment, the label that he has loyally stayed with for his entire career. Some sources claimed that Kendrick was officially out with TDE earlier this year, which actually woke the rapper up and forced him to address the speculation.


As it stands, Kendrick is still the most integral part of the label so, whenever Top Dawg reveals that new music is dropping, the “Alright” artist is always the first name on people’s minds. 

At this point, we could use new music from SZA, Isaiah Rashad, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, and literally everybody else on the TDE roster. However, with Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith teasing some new video content, the Kendrick rumors have started flying again.

Top Dawg posted an Instagram Story that shows his video team closing up for the day, writing: “It’s a wrap! Good job…”

While the video could be for anybody on the roster, people are theorizing that it’s possibly for Kendrick. Right now, there’s no base to those rumors, aside from pure speculation.

Do you think we may be in for a take-over from Kendrick Lamar before the end of the year?

Kelsey Nicole’s Megan Diss Track Brings New Tory Lanez Theories To Light
172
0
Denzel Curry & J.I.D Tease December Drop
132
0
Kelsey Nicole’s Megan Diss Track Brings New Tory Lanez Theories To Light