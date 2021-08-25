Rap Basement

Kendrick Lamar Pops Out For Baby Keem’s “Family Ties” Video Trailer

Posted By on August 25, 2021

Check out the trailer for Baby Keem’s “family ties” music video with appearances from Kendrick Lamar and Normani.

Baby Keem has been ramping up the efforts to unleash his anticipated new single, “family ties.” In the past few days, he’s unveiled the cover art and shared a snippet of the record including a few bars from Kendrick Lamar. Not only have fans been waiting on some new music from Keem but also Kendrick’s return to the game.

Earlier today, Keem unveiled the official trailer to the song’s music video. The short clip, which plays in reverse, opens up with Kendrick Lamar in the driver’s seat of a stretch limo where he fires his gun before spitting at the camera. The clip then shows Normani climbing from the front of the ride to the back where she makes out with Baby Keem. Perhaps this means she might also be a feature on the record. 

A snippet for the single rattled the Internet this week after the snippet from Kendrick’s verse. On the song, he raps about “smoking your top 5” which garnered a few reactions. 

This marks one of the first times we’ve seen Kendrick pop out in a while. Last week, the rapper announced that his next album would be his last on Top Dawg Entertainment. It’s worth noting that he signed off as “Oklama” and in the trailer for “family ties,” the Compton rapper is credited under the moniker, rather than Kendrick Lamar.

With the release of “family ties,” as well as Keem’s stand-out verse on Kanye West‘s DONDA, it seems that his rightful takeover in the rap game will kick off this Friday. 

Check out the short trailer for Baby Keem’s music video for “family ties” ft. Kendrick Lamar. 

Via HNHH

