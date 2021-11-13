Rap Basement

Kendrick Lamar Says He’ll Be Back “Soon” During Day N Vegas Set

Posted By on November 13, 2021

Kendrick Lamar performed songs from “Section.80” to “DAMN.” and brought out Baby Keem during his first U.S. show in 2 years.

The return of Kendrick Lamar appears imminent. As rumors continue to ramp up about the release of his next project — and final release under Top Dawg Entertainment — the rapper returned to the stage at Day N Vegas for his sole show of 2021, and his first in the U.S. in two years.


Daniel Garzon Herazo/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The rapper’s closing set paid homage to his 10-year reign in hip-hop since 2011. K. Dot ran through the hits from Section.80 to the Pulitzer-Prize winning DAMN. album during his set, and brought Baby Keem on stage where they performed “Family Ties” and “Range Brothers.” Kendrick was largely holding down the set on his own. Aside from Keem, the only ones to join Kendrick were groups of dancers that accompanied him during certain songs. 

Ultimately, Kendrick’s rare appearance on stage last night offered fans some perspective into the next era of his career. Unfortunately, he didn’t debut any new music, which many hoped would occur. However, there have been promising signs that he’s cooking up something soon. It was recently revealed that he had hired new management — news that came a few weeks after it was rumored that he registered new songs with ASCAP. Closing the show, Kendrick offered his love and hinted that he’d be returning to the stage again. “Vegas, ’til next time. And when I say next time, I mean soon,” he said.

Adele recently confirmed that she’s heard new music from K. Dot. Maybe the rest of us will get to hear it soon. 

Check out a few reactions and clips of Kendrick’s performance below. 

Via HNHH

