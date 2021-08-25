Rap Basement

Kendrick Lamar Says He’s “Smoking On Your Top 5” In Promising Baby Keem Snippet

Posted By on August 25, 2021

Kendrick Lamar’s confidence is on another level in Baby Keem’s “Family Ties” snippet.

Kendrick Lamar‘s confidence is on another level as we get closer to the release of his new music with Baby Keem, his cousin. The rapper recently told the world that he would be departing from Top Dawg Entertainment following the release of his upcoming studio album, but before that, he’s expected to be featured on Baby Keem’s new single “Family Ties,” which will be released on Thursday night.

A snippet for the upcoming single was previewed by the artist on social media, showing a glimpse of what we can expect from the record, including the beginning of Kendrick’s verse, during which he confidently states that he’s “smoking on your top 5 tonight.”

It looks like another “Control” moment might be on the horizon. From the sounds of it, Kendrick Lamar is back in his bag. “Smoking on your top 5 tonight, tonight,” he says after a beat switch. That’s the only part of his verse that fans got to hear, but people are already expecting a song of the year contender, and while that may be somewhat of a reach, Kendrick is capable of greatness with the blink of an eye, so it’s definitely possible.

Baby Keem also seems to have a strong verse on the song, from the sounds of the short snippet.

“Family Ties” is set to release on Thursday night. Listen to the song’s preview below and let us know what you think.

Via HNHH

