Kendrick Lamar Shown Recording New Video In Behind The Scenes Footage

Kendrick Lamar appears to be working on a new music video, as new clips have surfaced that show the rapper suspended over the ocean performing his own stunts. Yesterday, pictures appeared online of the rapper using a phone booth in downtown Los Angeles, as well.

Santiago Bluguermann / Getty Images

The video in question shows Kendrick, suspended by a crane over the ocean, rocking a fully white outfit. In Yesterday’s images, Kendrick could be seen in a white sweatshirt and yellow shorts sitting next to a phone booth.

While no official news of a fifth studio album for Kendrick has been announced, he is currently working on something. Thundercat recently mentioned that he was called in to work on a new project: “When I was working with Kendrick, I was excited. Some of my favorite moments recording were spent with Kendrick… I think I worked on the new [album] a little bit too.” Thundercat has credits on all of Kendrick Lamar‘s last three studio albums.

Kendrick most recently was featured for a Nike ad, celebrating the birthday of the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant: “Kobe taught us to be better, better leader, better generation, better nation,” he says. “Just be better. Can you do that? … Better me, better you, better us.”

Check out the behind the scenes footage of what may be Kendrick’s next music video below.